InterContinental Energy to power a new generation of large-scale green fuels

Supported by funding from Australian Renewable Energy Agency



InterContinental Energy (ICE) has achieved three milestones for its P2(H2)Node architecture: securing Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) funding, signing the first license, and expanding its patent portfolio to over 50 countries

Under ARENA’s Advancing Renewables Program, ICE will receive up to $1.6 million in funding to develop a Digital Twin Optimisation Framework for the P2(H2)Node. ARENA’s support will enable the creation of a standardised Digital Twin and licensable engineering design that developers can use to plan large-scale green fuel hubs.

These tools could improve design certainty, cut capital and operating costs by 10-20%, and shorten delivery timelines through digital simulation and standardisation, thereby de-risking projects.

Richard Colwill, head of engineering and innovation at ICE, said, “ARENA’s support acknowledges the potential of the P2(H2)Node architecture and its role in accelerating large-scale green fuels, such as renewable hydrogen. We are advancing digital and engineering design work that gives developers and investors more certainty on cost, performance and timing, at a time when fuel security and AI power needs are front of mind.”

The P2(H2) Node is a patented modular architecture that integrates electrolysis plants with wind and solar farms, eliminating long-distance transmission, reducing costs and improving efficiency. Standardised design and modular construction provide a blueprint for projects in coastal and remote regions, including the future integration of data centres powered by 100% low-cost green energy.

ICE has signed the first license for the P2(H2) Node system architecture. The agreement will see the Node deployed on a large-scale renewable hydrogen project, providing an early reference case.

Colwill said, “This first licence is a significant milestone, moving the Node from concept to deployment. We expect it to serve as a model for future licences, enabling developers to use a proven, optimised design rather than starting from scratch.”

ICE expects this licence to pave the way for further agreements with developers globally.

The P2(H2) Node architecture is patented in over 50 countries, including Australia, the US, Canada, South Africa, Mauritania and Namibia. The portfolio underpins ICE’s investment in innovation.

Combining modular design, optimised efficiency, and integrated storage and transport enables the P2(H2) Node to provide lower production costs and support sectors such as shipping and aviation e-fuels, fertilisers, green steel, and large-scale data centres.