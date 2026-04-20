QNX and Nvidia to enhance safety-critical edge AI

Across Robotics, Medical, and Industrial Systems



At Hannover Messe, QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited, revealed an expansion of its collaboration with Nvidia to allow developers to build and deploy next-generation, safety-critical edge AI systems on Nvidia IGX Thor

The expanded relationship will see QNX OS for Safety 8.0 integrated with Nvidia IGX Thor and Halos Safety Stack, combining QNX’s deterministic real-time operating system with Nvidia’s functional safety platform to support regulated, AI-enabled systems.

Nvidia IGX Thor has been developed to support the demanding compute, functional safety, and reliability requirements of edge AI systems deployed in regulated environments, including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), humanoids, surgical robots, medical imaging, and industrial automation platforms.

Combining Nvidia IGX Thos Halos Safety Stack with QNX OS for Safety 8.0 enables developers to consolidate real-time controls and safety concepts on a deterministic, microkernel-based RTOS while leveraging Nvidia-accelerated compute for AI-driven capabilities such as perception, planning, and decision-making. This approach consolidates system architectures, supports safety certification processes, and allows rapid, scalable development from early prototypes through production deployment.

John Wall, president of QNX, said, “As robotics, medical, and industrial systems become more autonomous and software-defined, safety and determinism cannot be afterthoughts. Integrating QNX OS for Safety 8.0 with Nvidia IGX Thor and Nvidia Halos Safety Stack brings together a trusted real‑time safety foundation and a powerful functional safety platform for edge AI. This expanded collaboration builds on our work with the Nvidia Drive AGX Thor Development Kit and extends the same proven architecture from automotive into the next wave of regulated, intelligent systems.”

The new milestone builds on QNX’s relationship with Nvidia and expands on their recent announcement highlighting the integration of QNX OS for Safety 8.0 with Nvidia Drive AGX Thor Development Kit, which hopes to accelerate automotive vehicle development. This collaboration emphasises how the same proven safety architecture and trusted real-time capabilities are being applied beyond the vehicle to robotics, medical, and industrial edge systems.

Early Access registration is now open for the NVIDIA IGX Thor Developer Kit with QNX for select customers interested in developing on the platform.