Electronics

AVK launches PowerPods for hyperscale data centres and AI infrastructure

By Setform
Image via AVK

PowerPods ensure faster deployment, easier scalability and less complexity

AVK, a supplier of innovative power solutions for hyperscale data centres and AI infrastructure in the UK and Europe, is reinforcing its position as a full energy partner for data centre operators with the launch of its PowerPods

The new PowerPods consolidate critical electrical infrastructure, such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), engines, switchgear, controls, enclosures, and transformers, into a single, pre-engineered, transportable unit. Each unit is ready to connect and deploy upon arrival.

AVK designed the PowerPods to address the rising demand for digital infrastructure, with hyperscale operators requiring large-scale power that can be deployed quickly and with resilience. The PowerPods’ integrated design enables data centre operators to benefit from reduced complexity and disruption, as well as a simpler solution that meets their needs.

Capable of being delivered as bespoke units to meet the application-specific requirements of individual customers, PowerPods feature true technology-agnostic flexibility, allowing customers to avoid being locked into a single solution. 

PowerPods have been optimised for growth and designed for modularity at scale, enabling data centre operators to use them on existing projects to deploy power flexibly, ensure bespoke electrical infrastructure for each data centre, facilitate rapid expansion, and improve capital efficiency.

Ben Pritchard, CEO, AVK, said, “The launch of the AVK PowerPods reinforces our position as one of the few businesses capable of designing, delivering and supporting the entire data centre power ecosystem – at scale, with true flexibility and with the engineering depth that critical infrastructure demands. Large data centres need partners who genuinely understand the full energy picture, and we now own the full power train.

“PowerPods complete our proposition to the market. They bring together our extensive critical power expertise with our technology-agnostic model to deliver a complete power train solution that makes us a reliable, long-term energy partner for data centre operators. With our ready-to-deploy PowerPods model, we are perfectly positioned to support the next wave of hyperscale data centres and AI infrastructure.”

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