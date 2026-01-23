Cortec launches biobased acrylic anticorrosion coating

EcoLine 3860 is the company’s first water-based acrylic coating



Cortec has released EcoLine 3860, the company’s first water-based acrylic coating incorporating renewably sourced resins. EcoLine 3860 contains 27% USDA-certified biobased content and is designed for industrial users seeking to increase their use of renewable content. This release is a significant move toward expanding sustainable options in the specialty field of corrosion-inhibiting paints

EcoLine 3860 is an extension of Cortec’s line of VpCI-386 anticorrosion coatings, which have become flagship products in the Cortec portfolio of corrosion solutions. VpCI-386 represents the development from solvent-based technologies to water-based paints that can protect metals from corrosion while reducing VOCs and introducing other user benefits. Over the last few decades, VpCI 386 has become a mainstay of Cortec coatings due to its potential for preservation with reduced environmental impact.

With the release of EcoLine 3860, Cortec is set to follow this pattern in the field of biobased paints for corrosion inhibition. Acrylic paints can provide a good starting point for metal protection due to their flexibility, good adhesion, and UV resistance.

EcoLine 3860 remains within Green Seal and EPA guidelines for low VOC coatings, registering at 0.6lbs/gal. Applied clear or matched to a range of custom colours at a DFT of 1.5-3.0mils, EcoLine 3860 provides an unobtrusive way to add corrosion protection to metal parts, equipment, and structures while introducing renewable content.

As Cortec’s first biobased acrylic anticorrosion paint, EcoLine 3860 represents a milestone in the use of biobased resins, opening up the opportunity for the future development of more advanced biobased anticorrosion coatings.