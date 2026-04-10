Echandia to provide battery system for new hybrid high-speed catamaran

Through an agreement with Gotlandsbolaget



Echandia, a Swedish provider of battery systems for the maritime industry, has signed an agreement with Gotlandsbolaget to supply a battery system for a new hybrid high-speed catamaran operating between Visby and Nynäshamn and designed for a 20-year service life

The new vessel, Gotland Horizon X, will have a capacity of up to 400 cars and 1,500 passengers and will be constructed by Austal Limited. The vessel is scheduled for delivery from the shipyard in 2028.

Gotland Horizon X will be able to operate at 29 knots, making the crossing time between Gotland and the mainland of Sweden just over three hours. The installed battery system will have a capacity of 780kWh and is designed to secure efficient hybrid operation through functions such as peak shaving, load levelling, energy storage and transfer. This enables optimised energy consumption, reduced fuel usage, and lowered emissions during operation.

Jonas Moberg, head of Newbuildings, Gotlandsbolaget, said, “This project highlights the strength of the Swedish maritime and technology ecosystem, where new technologies can be developed and become competitive in a global market. Gotland Horizon X builds on a long tradition of combining innovation with continuous fleet development. This led us to search for an Energy Storage System that is both safe and fully flexible, while also providing a long-lasting lifecycle. With Echandia’s battery system, we gain flexibility to continuously optimise operations as we learn from real-world use. Our ambition is not only to reduce emissions, but to build vessels that can evolve over time.”

Echandia’s battery systems are designed for challenging marine applications and offer long-term performance, high power output flexibility, and an industry-leading number of charge cycles. The solution can meet modern vessel requirements for both performance and sustainability.

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Echandia, said, “We are proud that Gotlandsbolaget has chosen Echandia as a partner in their continued transition toward more sustainable maritime ferry operations. Our battery is well-suited to these hybrid applications, where flexibility in cycling and power outtake is required. Gotlandsbolaget will be able to evolve the operational profile over time as they identify best practices for this specific vessel.”