Germany’s largest DC-coupled PV plant with decentralised storage

Developed by Sigenergy, Arausol and Memodo



Sigenergy has entered the European utility-scale photovoltaic systems market. Together with Arausol, a German-based PV specialist, and the European distributor Memodo, it is developing Germany’s largest PV plant with decentralised storage systems that operate on direct current (DC)

The project, located in Weissach im Tal, is currently under construction and will include an installed peak PV capacity of 11.6MWp and a battery capacity of 20MWh. This capacity will be distributed across 1,660 Sigenergy battery modules, each with 12kWh capacity, installed in stackable SigenStacks and deployable in a decentralised manner.

Installing SigenStacks on the Arausol mounting structure, similar to PV module racks, requires no complicated cabling, cranes, or other heavy equipment. The solution helps to avoid soil sealing, which is common in projects involving large central batteries housed in containers.

Compared with AC-coupled systems, it eliminates the need for multiple conversions between DC and AC. Instead, excess photovoltaic DC power is fed to the batteries and converted to AC by the inverters when it is time to feed power to the grid. DC coupling increases the overall system’s efficiency by at least 4% and can eliminate the need for duplicate inverter infrastructure.

The DC mode also enables Arausol to increase the PV system's output, further enhancing the project's economic viability.

In comparison, AC-coupled systems have technical limitations. As a result, consistent use of DC coupling in large-scale PV projects would enable a smaller-scale expansion of the power grid required for Germany's energy transition, helping to keep costs low for customers.

Sigenergy is also supplying Arausol with other electrical components, including medium-voltage transformer stations with pre-installed low-voltage connections. Memodo ensures reliable procurement through its delivery capability and market knowledge, whereas Arausol is responsible for construction and project management, as well as for providing substructures from its own facilities. Connection to the grid is scheduled for July 2026.

Emanuel Spahrkäs, senior account manager at Sigenergy, said, "This project sends a clear message: DC coupling enables utility-scale energy systems to be built faster, smarter, more efficiently, and in a more environmentally friendly way. By combining Sigenergy's unique DC-coupled solution with a decentralised battery architecture and Arausol's easy-to-install mounting system, we achieve faster commissioning, higher performance, and lower operating costs."

Jaime Arau, CEO and founder of Arausol, said, "As a leading systems integrator and project developer for photovoltaic systems, we are committed to implementing the latest technology. Thanks to its innovative DC coupling, Sigenergy is an ideal partner for realising this goal."

Memodo worked closely with the customer to define the system architecture and position Sigenergy as a suitable partner.

Jonas Hollweg, head of Sales at Memod, said, "Our strength lies in actively bringing innovations to the market and supporting projects across the entire value chain. The project underlines the potential of close and strategic cooperation between manufacturers, project developers and distributors in delivering advanced energy solutions."