Akona launches new Rotary Batch Mixer for enhanced dry material blending

a batch solution designed for consistent blend quality and gentle material handling



Akona Process Solutions, a material processing and material handling solutions company, has expanded its mixing and blending portfolio with the launch of its Rotary Batch Mixer, a batch solution designed for consistent blend quality, gentle material handling, and simplified sanitation across dry bulk processing environments

The new solution uses a gravity-driven rotary tumbling process, enabling the achievement of uniform blends in short cycle times, including applications involving minor or trace ingredients, while minimising particle damage, segregation, and heat generation.

The Rotary Batch Mixer features a shaft-free internal geometry with no submerged seals or agitator components, reducing maintenance requirements and allowing faster, more efficient cleaning between batches, supporting high uptime, and improved batch-to-batch repeatability.

Matt Banowetz, VP Engineering and Product Development at Akona Process Solutions, said, “From an engineering standpoint, the Rotary Batch Mixer was designed to remove common sources of maintenance and variability found in traditional batch mixers. By relying on controlled vessel rotation and internal mixing flights, we’re able to deliver consistent blending while reducing mechanical complexity, cleaning time and product loss.”

The new solution is suitable for processing dry powders, granules, pellets, and fragile or friable materials across industries such as food and bakery, nutraceuticals, coffee, spice blends, agricultural products, plastics, and chemical powders.

The Rotary Batch Mixer is available in multiple capacities and can be configured for specific process requirements. Optional features include liquid spray systems for coating or flavour addition, load cells for batch weight verification, dust-tight inlet and discharge valves, and PLC-ready control for integration into automated production lines.

The mixer builds on Marion mixing technology, combining durable construction with a straightforward mechanical design to deliver reliable batch blending with reduced downtime.

Developed for manufacturers requiring predictable batch performance, gentle handling and efficient changeovers, the Rotary Batch Mixer is a practical solution to help improve blend consistency and simplify operations and maintenance in dry bulk processing applications.