Emerson’s software-driven solution for high-fidelity RF testing

NI CHESS enables lab-based RF validation to reduce costs and risks of field testing



Emerson has launched the NI Channel Emulator System Software (CHESS) platform at the 2026 Space Symposium conference in Colorado, introducing a new approach that enables aerospace and defence teams to validate mission-critical radio frequency (RF) links entirely in the lab, without the cost, risk, or logistics of traditional field testing

NI CHESS is a high-fidelity RF channel emulation platform that works with NI PXI Vector Signal Transciever (VST) hardware to recreate realistic, dynamic RF environments in real time. Designed for aerospace, satellite, and defence communication systems, the platform enables engineers to test complex ground-to-orbit, ground-to-air and airborne links under controlled, repeatable conditions.

Combining model-based simulation with hardware-in-the-loop execution allows NI CHESS to stream real-time RF impairments, including Doppler shift, multipath fading, path loss, and interference, via high-speed FPGA co-processing and third-party scenario tools. Using NI CHESS, teams can uncover issues sooner, achieve mission readiness faster, and reduce reliance on late-stage field testing by detecting issues earlier and repeating validation in the lab, avoiding the logistical burden, rework, and delays associated with field-based test campaigns.

NI CHESS provides realistic RF behaviour emulation and adapts as systems grow in complexity. Its multi-channel, wideband architecture supports advanced aerospace and satellite systems without requiring redesign of existing test setups.

Chris Behnke, director for aerospace and defence RF test and validation systems at Emerson, said, “Modern aerospace communication systems are becoming more complex, while field testing is increasingly expensive and constrained. NI CHESS gives engineers a practical way to validate mission‑critical RF performance early and often using true‑to‑life conditions in the lab so teams can move faster, reduce risk and control costs without compromising realism.”

NI CHESS is software-based and integrates with existing NI PXI RF infrastructure, enabling teams to deploy it quickly and extend the value of their current lab investment while expanding test coverage and capabilities.