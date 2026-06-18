Five tips to dispel end of line package integration issues

Andrew Yates from Endoline looks at package integration issues



As manufacturing environments become increasingly complex, packaging operations are under growing pressure to improve throughput, maximise efficiency and remain agile as SKUs, packaging materials and case sizes continue to evolve. Here, packaging integration specialist Endoline’s managing director Andrew Yates provides five tips to help integrators derisk their machine selection process and turn hurdles into advantages.

1. PLAN FOR VARIATION

System integration is often a complex process. In a best-case scenario, every machine slots into the exact footprint, connects to existing equipment up and downstream and runs at the same speed. Realistically, it can be fraught with challenges, compatibility issues and spiralling costs.

Rather than clinging to the idea that automation requires a completely new approach, the best systems support flexibility and incremental implementation. Being able to switch between multiple SKUs, handle and seal fluctuating case sizes and adapt immediately to different thickness and weights of card on case erectors are all important considerations that standard machines often overlook.

2. RESEARCH CONNECTIVITY COMPATIBILITIES

A primary pain point in packing line integration occurs when equipment cannot connect and communicate with legacy infrastructures. To future-proof investments, check for open connectivity and interoperability. This includes finding out if the equipment supplier has a dedicated team that can provide coding support to connect production data to MES and ERP systems.

Beyond technical connectivity, there is also the psychological and financial burden of downtime. That’s why it’s important to work with machinery suppliers who offer full Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) and systems.

3. START COLLABORATION EARLY

When a supplier moves beyond the role of a vendor and becomes a technical collaborator, the impact on Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and true integration is profound. It requires a partner who understands the specific industrial challenges, from floor space constraints to safety standards and the nuances of local operator expertise.

Engaging in early collaboration allows for the development of clear, detailed specifications before any hardware is implemented. This reduces the risk of a seemingly straightforward integration becoming complex due to unforeseen technical requirements.

4. CONTINUOUS SUPPORT AND TRAINING

Successful integration continues beyond installation. For any technology to reach its full potential, equipment vendors should offer continuous support and training.

Skilled Endoline engineers, for instance, can assist with troubleshooting, ongoing upkeep of equipment and optimisation thereby ensuring a seamless transition to automation and extending the equipment’s lifespan. Regular maintenance and check-ins primarily benefit the users.

5. CONSIDER MODULARITY

It is easy to assume that automation is an ‘all-or-nothing’ investment. However, some of the most resilient strategies prioritise modularity and target high impact areas like case erection and case sealing. These often reveal immediate savings just through the reduction in labour costs and fewer errors. Upgrading specific processes or sections of a line incrementally allows businesses to manage cashflows more efficiently and scale their investments alongside growth. As manufacturing requirements continue to evolve, Endoline Automation continues to support the shift towards compact, flexible and scalable end-of-line packaging systems, helping manufacturers improve efficiency and operational performance.

For more information visit: www.endoline-automation.com