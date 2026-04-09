The latest innovations within Beckhoff’s integrated automation platform for OEM machines

Compact automation systems have traditionally been assembled from components sourced from multiple vendors



Compact automation systems have traditionally been assembled from components sourced from multiple vendors. While this approach can reduce initial hardware costs, it often introduces integration complexity, multiple software environments, and higher lifecycle engineering effort

According to Bradley McEwan, business development manager at Beckhoff Automation, the company’s new product series for OEM machine builders aims to address these issues through a tightly integrated automation architecture.

Controllers, HMIs, drives, and I/O modules are frequently sourced independently, requiring separate configuration tools and software platforms. This fragmented approach increases system complexity: “You have multiple pieces of software, multiple connection points, multiple points of purchase, but also multiple points of failure,” McEwan says. “When one component changes from a supplier or goes obsolete, you end up in a vicious cycle… you’re redesigning to stay where you are as a machine builder.” The result is engineering effort spent maintaining compatibility rather than improving machine performance.

LINUX-BASED CONTROL PLATFORM

The new Beckhoff platform targets compact machines operating typically in the two- to four-axis range. At the centre of the system is a Linux-based industrial controller designed to run Beckhoff’s TwinCAT automation software environment. McEwan notes that the choice of operating system was deliberate. “Linux is lightweight… there’s lots of Linux talent out there and lots of Linux third-party bits of software that you can integrate into your ecosystem.” By using the open operating system, OEMs can integrate third-party applications alongside automation functions while maintaining compatibility with Beckhoff’s software stack.

The controller provides access to Beckhoff’s broader automation ecosystem, including motion control, visualisation, and industrial communication functionality implemented as software runtime modules. Rather than deploying multiple dedicated hardware devices, these functions can be configured directly within the software platform.

A key element of the system architecture is integration with the EtherCAT industrial Ethernet protocol. Developed by Beckhoff, EtherCAT enables deterministic real-time communication across distributed automation components. In the compact OEM architecture, EtherCAT serves as the primary communication backbone connecting controllers, drives, I/O modules, and actuators. The network uses standard Ethernet cabling, enabling simplified installation and scalable machine layouts.

“Our wiring system is a single RJ45. You can wire around your machine, making it very, very efficient,” McEwan explains. The architecture removes the need for additional network infrastructure such as switches, reducing both wiring complexity and panel space requirements.

NEW SEVO AND INVERTER DRIVES

Alongside the controller platform, Beckhoff has introduced a series of cost-optimised motion products aimed specifically at compact automation systems. These include new servo drives designed for two- to four-axis applications and integrated directly into the TwinCAT configuration environment. The drives communicate over EtherCAT and use standard RJ45 connectivity, reducing wiring effort and enabling centralised configuration through Beckhoff’s software platform. If hardware needs to be replaced or upgraded, configuration changes can be implemented within the same software environment.

The company is also entering the inverter drive segment for the first time with this product range. McEwan explains that inverter drives are widely used in compact OEM machines due to their cost advantages, making them a key addition to the platform’s actuator portfolio.

The drive portfolio is complemented by a range of cost-optimised motors designed for compact automation systems. These motors use a single-cable design to minimise wiring complexity and panel space requirements.

Additional devices include integrated stepper motor solutions in which the controller electronics are mounted directly on the motor assembly. This architecture allows the motor to be connected directly to the EtherCAT network. As McEwan describes the configuration, “if you imagine your back plane around your machine is an RJ45 you’re just tapping off connections for actuators, IO, servo drives.”

Together, the Linux-based controller, EtherCAT communication backbone, new servo and inverter drives, and compact motor portfolio form a unified automation platform aimed at smaller OEM machine builders. By integrating control, communication, and motion components into a single architecture, the system is designed to reduce engineering effort, simplify wiring, and provide long product lifecycles for compact automation systems.