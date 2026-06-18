Renesas acquires Pictorus to accelerate embedded application software development

Bringing Renesas closer to realising its digitalisation vision



A subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has completed the acquisition of software developer Pictorus, based in Oakland, California

Through the acquisition, Renesas will gain a cloud-based behavioural modelling platform that can accelerate embedded system development, moving the engineering experience beyond point tools by providing a connected platform for model-based system design.

The acquisition will enhance the value of Renesas 365, Renesas’ newly released platform that unifies electronics system development from discovery through development to lifecycle management. It will help engineers to visually design, express, and simulate system behaviour and intent, accelerating the application development cycle. As a cloud native platform, it will ensure a complete digital thread, enabling digital continuity from system modelling to software implementation to device deployment.

The acquisition also brings Renesas closer to realising its Digitalisation Vision: to make electronics design accessible to the broader market, enabling more innovation by creating an Electronics System Design and Lifecycle Management Platform with Altium.

Across the automotive, robotics, and industrial equipment sectors, software-defined solutions are advancing rapidly, making early-stage system validation and development speed key competitive advantages.

As a result, the timing of the acquisition is advantageous. Incorporating Pictorus into Renesas 365 makes development faster and more accessible through advanced systems engineering that supports optimisation for design constraints and system behaviour. Engineers will be able to design system behaviour visually by drawing block diagrams in a web browser to describe how a device should behave. Pictorus automatically converts diagrams into real, executable embedded software, generated in memory-safe Rust with interoperability with C/C++ and Python, eliminating the need to write code.

Leigh Gawne, Renesas’ vice president of R&D and Digital Industries, Software & Digitalisation, said, “Incorporating Pictorus’ capabilities advances system design on Renesas 365 by combining current architectural modelling capabilities with behavioural modelling and simulation. In addition, Pictorus’ technology will drive a further left shift through rapid virtual prototyping and code generation, accelerating exploration and evaluation, enabling faster, more optimal device selections,” he added.

Chris Sullivan, founder and CEO of Pictorus, said, “We started Pictorus because embedded firmware development still asks engineers to bridge too many gaps between hardware, software, simulation, and deployment. Engineers deserve something more modern and cohesive. What excites us most about joining Renesas is how strongly that vision aligns with the direction of the Renesas 365 platform. Renesas is uniquely positioned to connect hardware, software, and development workflows at a massive scale, and we’re excited to help build that future together.”